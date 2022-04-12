Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.