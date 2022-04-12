Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $21.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $17.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $75.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $15.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $63.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

NYSE LPI opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 3.86.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

