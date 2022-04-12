Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNCE opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

