Piper Sandler Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

