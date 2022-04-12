Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

