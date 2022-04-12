International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.