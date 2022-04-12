Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of OXY opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

