Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ NEON opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.