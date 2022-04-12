Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neonode by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.