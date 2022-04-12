Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Shares of WLL opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

