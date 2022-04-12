Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after acquiring an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,025,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.