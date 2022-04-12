Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Jonathan Moulds Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($335,548.61).

On Friday, February 4th, Jonathan Moulds purchased 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($711,493.35).

Shares of LIT opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.18. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of £127.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.22) to GBX 146 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

