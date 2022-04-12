Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get UWM alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

UWMC stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In related news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 471,776 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.