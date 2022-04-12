Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.88.

Shares of CP opened at C$94.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$105.46. The stock has a market cap of C$87.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

