Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 206 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.22) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,756.35).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,778.34).

On Thursday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,776 ($49.21) per share, with a total value of £8,269.44 ($10,775.92).

On Thursday, January 27th, Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($47.76) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,193,966.64).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 4,002.50 ($52.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,705.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,745.92. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,126 ($40.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a market cap of £92.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.16) to GBX 4,800 ($62.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.21) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.93).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

