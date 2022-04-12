$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will post sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.12 million. DouYu International reported sales of $328.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOYU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,403. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $687.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DouYu International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 209.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 155,393 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

