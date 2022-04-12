Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to report sales of $155.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $663.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.30 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 96.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,566 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 467,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

