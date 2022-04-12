Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

About Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

