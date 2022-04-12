Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) were down 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.76%.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

