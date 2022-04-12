ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading Down 1%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 3,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

