Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.85 Million

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to post sales of $218.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.70 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $189.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $986.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $994.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.05. 250,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.