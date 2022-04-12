Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,245 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Toro worth $99,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Toro by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 911.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Toro in the third quarter worth $7,228,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 469,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,118. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

