UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $6.21

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. UMA has a total market cap of $408.70 million and $43.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00015600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,668,004 coins and its circulating supply is 65,785,352 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

