Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to report $190.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.77 million and the lowest is $178.43 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $815.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.06. 228,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,058. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

