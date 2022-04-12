Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 0.8%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.50. 3,129,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,231,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

