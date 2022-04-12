Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 3.8%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.39). 1,854,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 414,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £618.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

