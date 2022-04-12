Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Up 1.5%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €86.50 ($94.02) and last traded at €85.52 ($92.96). 97,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.28 ($91.61).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.54 and its 200 day moving average is €88.95.

Euronext Company Profile (EPA:ENX)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

