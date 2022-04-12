Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Up 1.5%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €86.50 ($94.02) and last traded at €85.52 ($92.96). 97,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.28 ($91.61).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.54 and its 200 day moving average is €88.95.
Euronext Company Profile (EPA:ENX)
Read More
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.