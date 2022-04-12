Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 1,200,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,983,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.65.

In related news, insider Patrick Elliott purchased 1,228,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,280.70 ($16,003.00).

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

