Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.96). Approximately 177,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 439,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of £262.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

