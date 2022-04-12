Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading Down 2.3%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.10. 451,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 471,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000.

