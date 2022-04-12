Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.33 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $14.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 41,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $165,133.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 161,912 shares of company stock worth $634,133. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

