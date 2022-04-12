$9.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to post $9.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.43 billion and the lowest is $9.09 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.26. 1,139,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,558. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

