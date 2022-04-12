SushiSwap Achieves Market Cap of $397.89 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $397.89 million and $143.63 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00007873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00104643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,528,457 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.