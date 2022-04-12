EarnX Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the dollar. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.08 or 0.07498309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.82 or 1.00093646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040974 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

