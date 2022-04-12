Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Tops $239.06 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00038439 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001891 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

