ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Shares Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The stock has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62.
ICC Labs Company Profile (CVE:ICC)
