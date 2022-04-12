Third Point Investors Limited USD (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Down 1%

Third Point Investors Limited USD (LON:TPOU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.32). 9,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 21,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.95 ($0.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.19 million and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.16.

About Third Point Investors Limited USD (LON:TPOU)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

