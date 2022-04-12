Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Trading Up 0.1%

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 8,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCK. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $2,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

