Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Up 148.5%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 148.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.30). 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.52).
The firm has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)
