Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Up 0.4%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.56). Approximately 733,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 320,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £718.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,798.80 ($10,162.63).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

