Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRMD stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.52. 64,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,571. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,664 shares of company stock worth $7,167,384. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 123.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in IRadimed by 19.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $369,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

