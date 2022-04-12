Thisoption Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $479,960.45 and $3.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.08 or 0.07498309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.82 or 1.00093646 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

