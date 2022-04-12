$190.18 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will post $190.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.64 million and the highest is $191.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $166.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $838.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.19.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of COUP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,261. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.10. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.