$193.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $193.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.42 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $745.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $98,240,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.13. 442,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,345. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

