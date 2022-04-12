Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,753. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

