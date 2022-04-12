$676.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will announce $676.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.46 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cano Health.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CANO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,096,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CANO stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.95. 2,964,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,209. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.