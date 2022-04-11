iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

IXJ stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 357,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

