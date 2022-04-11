Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report sales of $234.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $234.60 million. BOX posted sales of $202.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $993.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.50 million to $994.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.90. 2,404,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,503. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

