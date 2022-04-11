Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.06 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $44.22. 6,355,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

