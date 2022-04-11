Analysts Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) PT at $16.63

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 133,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. 3,873,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

