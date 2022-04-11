salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,556. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 130.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,495,914. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

